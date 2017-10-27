Sirajganj BCL leader expelled on rape charge

Sirajganj: The Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, on Wednesday expelled a leader of its district unit for violating party discipline, reports UNB.

Riad Hossain, 25, vice-resident of district BCL and son of Rakib Uddin of Belkuchi upazila, was expelled after he was sued in a rape case.

The central committee of BCL issued a press statement signed by its president Saifur Rahman Sohag and general secretary SM Jakir Hossain in this regard.

Riad was expelled for violating party discipline, said BCL president of the district Jakirul Islam Limon.

Riad allegedly raped a schoolgirl and beat her up.

Victim’s uncle filed a case against him and his five other associates in this connection.