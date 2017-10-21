Signal no 3 to continue for maritime ports

DHAKA : Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three due to a land depression formed in the Bay. The depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Odisha and

Southwestern part of Bangladesh moved north-northeastwards and was centred at 9am yesterday over west Bengal-western part of Bangladesh, said a special bulleting of Met office.

It is likely to move in a north/ northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually. Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists and deep convection is continuing over North Bay. Under the influence of the land depression the low-lying areas of the coastal

districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Bhola, Barisal, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 1-2 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boat and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.