Sheikh Russell’s 54th birthday observed

TBT NEWS:

The 54th birthday of Sheikh Russell, the

youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed today in a befitting manner across the country.

The birthday programmes include cake cutting, discussions, milad and doa mahfils, cultural functions, rallies, painting competitions and distribution of foods among the destitute people.

Russell, the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on this day (October 18) in 1964 at “Bangabandhu Bhaban”, the historical residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman located at Road 32, Dhanmondi in the capital.

Russel was a class-four student of University Laboratory School when he along with his most family members, including Bangabandhu, was killed by a group of disgruntled army men on August 15, 1975.

Marking the birthday, leaders of Awami League (AL) placed wreaths at the graves of those massacred on August 15, 1975, including Sheikh Russell at Banani graveyard around 8 am.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organising secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Publicity and Publication Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and other leaders, including Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Shahe Alam Murad, Dhaka City North AL General Secretary Sadek Khan and Juba League Chairman Omar Faruk Chowdhury were present there.

Later, a milad and doa mahfil were held at Banani graveyard mosque for the martyrs of August 15. Leaders of AL and its associate bodies joined the doa mahfil.

The AL’s associate organisations, including AL of Dhaka City South and North units, Awami Juba League, Mahila Awami League, Awami Sechchhasebak League, Juba Mahila League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, also paid tributes to Russell and other martyrs by placing wreaths at the graveyard.

Marking the day, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad also

organised a discussion and distributed sports materials among school students at the main auditorium of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the city.

Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim addressed the function as the chief guest with Secretary General of the Parishad Mahmud-Us-Samad in the chair.

Advisor of the Parishad Sirajul Islam Mollah, organising secretary

Mojahidur Rahman and office secretary Mujibur Rahman Hawlader also addressed the function, among others.

Awami League Dhaka City South held a discussion at its temporary office in the city’s Manik Miah Avenue marking Sheikh Russel’s birthday with its president Abul Hasnat in the chair.

Food Minister Qamrul Islam and Awami League Dhaka City South General

Secretary Shahe Alam Murad also addressed the discussion, among others.

Marking the birthday of Russel, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela organised a discussion at Rajdhani High School in the city’s Manik Miah Avenue with its President Shirin Akter Manju in the chair.

Railways Minister Mujibul Haque, AL Advisory Council Member Dr Durgadas Bhattacharjee and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana addressed the discussion, among others.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organised a cake cutting function and distributed education materials among the poor students at Swadhinata premises on Dhaka University campus.

BCL Central President Saifur Rahman Sohag, General Secretary SM Jakir Hossain and Office Secretary Delwar Hossain Shahajada were present at the function, among others.