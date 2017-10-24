Sheikh Hasina Nat’l Youth Dev Institute Bill gets cabinet nod

Dhaka – The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of ‘The Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Institute Bill, 2017’ aimed at institutionalising the existing Sheikh Hasina National Youth Centre through bringing it under a legal framework, reports UNB.

The approval was given at the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said the institute is already in function and the draft law has been approved to give it a legal shape.

He said there will be a 21-member Executive Council with the Youth and Sports Secretary as its Chairman to run the activities of the apex body.

Its ex-officio members will have no tenure limit but the members to be nominated by the government will have a three-year term, he said.

The institute will also have an Academic Council with its Director General as its head to oversee its day-to-day activities.

About its functioning, the Cabinet Secretary said it provide modern training to youths to transform them as human resources as well as formulate curricula and syllabuses for training courses.

“The institute will also formulate policies and work plans as well as conduct research activities and evaluation process to develop youths as scholars. It’ll also work as information centre and develop research services for youths,” he added.

Shafiul Alam said the institute will also be empowered to award various degrees like diploma and certificates, including that of graduation and post-graduation and other titles.

Ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned were present.