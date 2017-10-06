Sheikh Hasina implements promises made to people: Palak

JESSORE : State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak yesterday said cornerstone of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s nation-building programmes was to implement the promises she made to the people and turn dreams into reality, reports BSS.

The present government is leading the country towards turning it into a digital nation and accordingly it had established high-tech park authority in 2010, he said at the inaugural ceremony of a daylong job fair on the premises of the Sheikh Hasina ICT Park here.

He said as per the announcement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the work of setting up the software technology park at Jessore had started and the park was now ready for IT industrial endeavours.

About 20 lakhs youths, he said, would be given employment after imparting training to them by 2021 through this industry. Among others, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, Jessore Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Prof. M Anwar Hossain, ICT division secretary Subir Kishore Chowdhury, high-tech park managing director Hosne Ara Begum were present.