Sheikh Hasina to be accorded mass reception

DHAKA : Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will be accorded a mass reception on her return from the United States where she attended the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) , reports BSS.

Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies will organize the mass reception on behalf of the countrymen on October 7, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told journalists after a joint meeting at AL President’s political office.

“Preparations have been taken to accorder the mass reception to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for raising the five-point demand in the world body and mustering the support of global leaders, and to keep her role memorable,” he said. Presidents and general secretaries of all AL associate bodies, AL south and north cities’ presidents, general secretaries, and lawmakers of Dhaka city were present in the meeting.

Quader said, “We hope Sheikh Hasina will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10 am on October 7 via Sylhet. AL, countrymen and civil society will give a rousing reception to the Prime Minister at the airport.”