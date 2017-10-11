Shajahan Khan asks BIWTA to introduce Aricha-Naradah ferry service

DHAKA – Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan today asked the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) authorities to introduce ferry service between Aricha of Manikganj district and Naradah of Pabna district, reports BSS.

He gave the directive while presiding over the Development, Financial and Administrative meeting of BIWTC in the conference room of his ministry, said an official press release.

Acting Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad, Chairman of BIWTC Dr Engineer Gayan Ranjon Shill, Director (Administration) Pronay Kanti Biswas and Director (Commercial) Md Shahidul Islam, among others, attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided to conduct survey to introduce more ferry ghats and dredging river routes between Bahadurabad of Jamalpur and Balashighat of Gaibandha to introduce ferry service.