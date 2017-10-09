Shajahan for completing land acquisition of Payra port soon

DHAKA – Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan today ordered the people concerned to finish the land acquisition of Payra port soon, reports BSS.

He made the directive while addressing a meeting of Payra Port Authority (PPA) at shipping ministry here today, said an official release.

Shipping Ministry Secretary Md Shahadat Hossain, PPA Chairman Commodore M Jahangir Alam and PPA Member (harbor and marine) Commodore M Saidur Rahman were present at the meeting, the release added.

The meeting informed that a total of 220.63 acres of land has already been acquired for the Payra port while the government approved 1,543.44 acres of land for acquisition.

Besides, 1,563.85 acres land is waiting for approval of the Ministry of Land and 2,931.84 acres is under process at Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office.