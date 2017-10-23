Severe tailbacks on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

TANGAIL : Long tailbacks have been created at several points on Dhaka-Tangail Highway from Chandra of Gazipur to Elenga in Tangail district due to the dilapidated conditions of the highway triggered by heavy torrential rainfall of the last couple of days, reports UNB.

A good number of potholes and cracks have been developed at various points of the busy highway, hindering the hundreds of vehicles to move smoothly, said Gorai Highway Police Station in-charge Kalilur Rahman Patwari.

As a result, severe tailbacks have been created since the morning, creating untold sufferings to the Dhaka and northern districts-bound passengers, he added.