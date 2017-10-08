Seven fishermen jailed for defying Hilsa ban in Rajbari

GOALUNDO : A mobile court here on Friday night sentenced seven fishermen to 18-day imprisonments for catching Hilsa in Padma River defying the ongoing ban, reports UNB.

The convicts were identified as Rana Molla, 20, Najem Uddin Molla, 25, Hanif Molla, 55, residents of Memberpara of Goalundo Upazila, Billal Molla, 24, of Notun Para, Monjhu Kha, 42, of East Ujhanchar, Mokhles Kha, 34, of Easr Ujhanchar and Tajel Sheikh, 30, of Habib Mandalpara.

A joint team of local police and Fisheries Department conducted the drive on Friday night and arrested them.

The seized Hilsas were distributed among the local orphans.

The government has imposed the ban on catching, selling, transformation and hoarding of Hilsa from Oct 1 to Oct 22 to boost its production through protection of mother fish during its peak breeding.