Seminar on writing thesis held at BRUR

RANGPUR: A day-long seminar on ‘Various Aspects of Writing Thesis’ was held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) here yesterday, reports BSS.

Dr Wazed International Research and Training Institute (DWIRTI) of the university organised the seminar on the campus, said a press release.

Vice-chancellor of BRUR and Director of DWIRTI Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah attended the launching session and formally inaugurated the seminar.

Professor of the Department of Bengali of Dhaka University Dr Rafik Ullah Khan as the main discussant conducted the seminar.

Moderated by Assistant Professor of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of BRUR Tabiur Rahman, fellow researchers of DWIRTI, teachers, students and officials of the university participated in the seminar.

In his welcome speech, Research Officer of DWIRTI Ahsan Habib said the seminar was arranged with a view to improve quality of research works being conducted in the institute.

Dean of Faculty of Business Studies Professor Md Ferdous Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Parimal Chandra Barman, Professor of the Department of Bengali of BRUR Dr Sharifa Salowa Dina, also spoke.