Seminar on BD medicines, exhibition in Turkey on Nov 15

DHAKA: A daylong seminar on Bangladesh-Turkey Cooperation in the field of Pharmaceutical Industries and an exhibition of Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products will be held in Ankara in Turkey on November 15, reports UNB.

The seminar titled “Pharmaceutical Industries in Bangladesh and Potential of Cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey” will start at JW Marriott Hotel around 10:30 am (Turkey local time) followed by documentaries on Bangladesh and its pharmaceutical industries, according to Embassy of Bangladesh to Ankara.

The exhibition and the seminar followed by Business to Business (B2B) meetings will be held at the same venue. Labour and Social Security Affairs Minister of Turkey Julide Sarieroglu will grace the daylong programme as the chief guest. Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey M. Allama Siddiki called on the Turkey’s Labor and Social Security Minister at her office on Wednesday and invited her to be the chief guest at the programme.

Julide Sarieroglu, however, accepted the invitation and gave her consent to attend the programme.

Bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey, ongoing Rohingya crisis, the present state of Bangladesh’s growth, progress and achievements in socio-cultural sectors, upcoming Joint Economic Commission (JEC) came for discussion in the meeting.

The BD envoy expressed his hope that the Bangladesh-Turkey Foreign Office Consultations held in Dhaka recently and JEC to be held in last end of 2017 will play an advanced role in enhancing bilateral relations, business and investment between two countries.

The Turkish Minister thanked the Bangladesh government for giving shelter to the Rohingya, who fled persecution in Myanmar.

She also reiterated Turkey’s pledge to continue it’s political and humanitarian supports to Bangladesh to settle the Rohingya crisis.

Presently, the pharmaceutical industries of Bangladesh meet 98 percent of the local demand and drug products are being exported to more than 100 countries. The industry has been experiencing robust growth over the last few years.