Scouts camp ends in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA: A five-day long scouts camp ended at Gaibandha Islamia High School ground today with a call to respond in case ofany need of the country, reports BSS.

On Wednesday evening, a Maha Tabu Jalsha was also held on the ground where the scouts coming from different academic institutions of the district performed their various recreational activities.

Rangpur divisional commissioner Kazi Hasan Ahmed attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and additional police super Abdullah Al Faruk and zonal director of Bangladesh Scouts Mohsin Ali were present at the event as the special guests.

Divisional Commissioner Kazi Hasan Ahmed in his speeches said the scouts would have to be always ready for any need of the country and to perform their responsibilities with an attitude of voluntary and unpaid services.

As any scout could not be found involved in destructive activities of the country, including militancy and drug taking, the number of scouts should be increased motivating the youths, he said.

In this context, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took an initiative to create 21 lakh scouts and rovers in the country by 2021 when the country would be a middle income one, he added.

A total of 450 scouts of 45 high schools and madrashas of seven upazilas in the district participated in the camp spontaneously.

On Wednesday evening, a Maha Tabu Jalsha was also held on the ground where the scouts coming from different academic institutions of the district performed their various recreational activities.

Rangpur divisional commissioner Kazi Hasan Ahmed attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and additional police super Abdullah Al Faruk and zonal director of Bangladesh Scouts Mohsin Ali were present at the event as the special guests.