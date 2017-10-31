Schoolboy ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi



TBT NEWS:

– A schoolboy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Khanpur village in Bagha upazila here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shohan, a JSC examinee and son of Ashraf Ali, a rickshaw puller of the village.

Shohan’s mother Rashida Begum said she scolded Shohan in the morning for playing mobile games skipping study for the upcoming exam. Later, she went to a neighbour’s house and when returned she found him hanging from the ceiling.

Shohan was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, she added.

Necessary steps would be taken after investigation, said Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Rezaul Karim.