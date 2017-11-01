SC to pass appeal verdict in Khalaf murder case tomorrow

DHAKA – The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today set tomorrow for passing its judgment on appeals filed by both the state and the defence against the High Court verdict in the case lodged over Saudi embassy official Khalaf Al Ali killing, reports BSS.

A three-member apex court bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah set the date after concluding hearing the matter afresh.

Attorney General Mahubey Alam took part in the hearing for the state while Shikder Makbul Haque stood for death-row-convict Saiful Islam.

Earlier, the court on August 22 set October 10 to pass judgment in the case. But the defence later filed an application, pleading to allow a lawyer to defend his case. The court accepted the plea and decided to rehear the matter.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 on December 30, 2012, sentenced five people to death in the case. The High Court, after holding hearing on appeals and death reference, upheld death for one, commuted death sentences of three to life imprisonment and acquitted one of the charges on November 18, 2013.

The state on 2014 filed an appeal with the Appellate Division against the High Court verdict in 2014. Death-row-convict Saiful Islam too later lodged an appeal against the judgment.

Khalaf, 45, was shot on March 5, 2012, near his residence in Gulshan. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. A case was filed with the Gulshan Police Station in this connection.