SC gets six officials on deputation

DHAKA, – The government today appointed six judicial officials to the Supreme Court on deputation as per the “desire of the acting chief justice”, reports BSS.

Of the six, Faridpur chief judicial magistrate Sheikh Nazmul Alam has been appointed as additional registrar at the Appellate Division, Faridpur additional district and sessions judge Ruhul Amin as additional registrar at the High Court Division, Chittagong additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam as additional registrar at the High Court Division, Netrokona additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Saifur Rahman as special officer at the High Court Division, Munshiganj joint district and sessions judge Begum Syeda Hafsa Jhuma as deputy registrar at the High Court Division and Chittagong joint district and sessions judge Md Abdur Rahman as deputy registrar at the High Court Division.

According to the Law and Justice Division gazette signed by deputy secretary Md Mahbubar Rahman Sarkar, the service of the aforesaid officials have been entrusted under chief justice until issuance of further notice.