SC for continuing graft case against Khaleda

DHAKA – The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today passed ‘no order’ on the plea of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia seeking the stay on the proceeding of Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, paving way for continuing the case at the lower court.

“A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Md. Abdul Wahhab Miah passed ‘no order’ on Khaleda’s stay plea. So, there is now no legal bar in continuing the proceedings of the case at the lower court,” Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel for complainant Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) told BSS.

The ACC on July 3, 2008, filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case with Ramna police station, accusing Khaleda, her son Tarique Rahman and four others for embezzlement of over Taka 21 million brought from abroad for using for the welfare of the orphans.

The other accused in the case are former lawmaker Salimul Haque Kamal, businessman Sharfuddin Ahmed, Dr Kamal Uddin Siddiqui and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s nephew Mominur Rahman.

The accused were indicted in the case on March 19, 2014.

The case is now pending before Dhaka fifth special judge court and the court is scheduled to hold hearing on November 2.