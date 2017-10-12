Russia postpones launch of cargo ship to space station

Moscow – Russia’s Mission Control says the launch of an unmanned Russian cargo ship to the International Space Station has been postponed, reports AP/UNB.

The Mission Control didn’t immediately give the reason for the postponement of Thursday’s launch, which was announced minutes after the designated launch time at 12:32 Moscow time (0932 GMT). It said the launch is now set for Saturday.

The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of supplies, was to blast off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan and dock at the station three hours later.

The ship is to deliver water, food and scientific equipment, among other items.