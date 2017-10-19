Russel’s assassination aimed at reversing independence: Mohila AL leader

RANGPUR: Local leaders of Mohila Awami League (Mohila AL) at a discussion here have said Sheikh Russell was assassinated aiming at reversing the hard-earned independence by eliminating heir of Bangabandhu’s family, reports BSS.

The district and city units of Mohila AL jointly organised the discussion here on Wednesday to celebrate the 54th birthday of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of Sheikh Russell. Milad and doa mahfil were arranged. Special munajats offered seeking divine blessings for the departed soul on the occasion.