Rohingyas get 6500 tonnes of relief under army supervision

UKHIA – In the last 23 days over 6500 tonnes of relief goods were distributed among Rohingya people who took refuge in Bangladesh fleeing violence in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, reports BSS.

After Army started the relief operation, around 285 tonnes of relief materials are being distributed every day.

Commander of Relief Control Centre at Ukhia Degree College Major Muhith told BSS that 5996.630 tonnes of relief goods were distributed from September 23 to October 13 while on Saturday and Sunday 570 tonnes more relief goods were distributed. The relief materials included food, water, tent and medicine.

“We get relief goods very easily as the Army personnel are supervising the relief operation. There is no indiscipline in the receiving of the relief goods,” Mohammad Hasim, a Rohingya person, told BSS as he was carrying relief goods.

He said they are very grateful to the government of Bangladesh as the country has given them shelter, food and medicare.