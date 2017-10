Gopalganj – Police arrested a Rohingya woman, fled from Rakhaine state in Myanmar amid persecution, from Bhennabari Bazar of Sadar upazila on Monday evening, reports UNB.

Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, said that a team of police of Boutoli River Police Investigation Camp arrested the woman from the area around 7:30 pm.

Process is underway to send the woman to Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, said Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.