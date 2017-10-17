Rohingya issue to get higher importance in Russian parliament

DHAKA, – Russian parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee chairman and upper house senator Konstantin Kosachev has assured that the Rohingya crisis would be taken up with more seriousness in their parliament, reports BSS.

The senator gave the assurance in a meeting with a visiting Bangladesh delegation led by Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah held on the sidelines of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly yesterday.

“Mr. Kosachev said this (Rohingya) issue will get higher importance in the Russian foreign affairs agenda in the coming days,” a statement of Bangladesh embassy in Moscow today said.

The IPU earlier passed a Bangladesh proposed agenda of “Ending the grave human crisis, persecution and violent attacks on Rohingya” while the statement said Kosachev congratulated the delegation for successfully getting it passed.

He also appreciated Dhaka’s role in supporting the distressed people.

“The Bangladesh delegation cleared two misconceptions of the Russian side on the root cause of the crisis,” the statement read.

The first one, it said, was whether the Rohingya people illegally crossed border from Bangladesh to Myanmar to stay in Rakhine for better livelihood while the second one was if the conflict resurfaced due to religious rivalry.

The delegation with Bangladesh’s parliamentary chief whip ASM Feroze being its other member urged Kosachev along with a government delegation to visit Bangladesh to see the situation practically saying it would further clear their misconceptions developed due to Myanmar government’s propaganda.

Bangladesh’s parliamentary chief whip ASM Feroze was the other member of the delegation to join the meeting when they recalled with deep gratitude the tremendous Russian support during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War and recalled the supreme sacrifice made by some of the Russian servicemen while clearing mines in Chittagong port.

Rabbi also mentioned that Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) stood as a signature initiative in the foray of bilateral relationship calling Russia a long-term reliable partner while urging Moscow to stand beside Bangladesh for overcoming the Rohingya crisis.

The delegation was accompanied by the Bangladesh Ambassador to the Russian Federation Dr. Saiful Hoque and Counsellor (Political) of the Embassy Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur.