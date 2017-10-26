Rohingya influx surging, so is ‘Bangladesh’s burden’

COX’S BAZAR : Providing humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh continues as two months have elapsed since the military crackdown on the minority community began in Myanmar’s Rakhine State on August 25, leading to their influx into Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The government is working relentlessly to ensure essential services such as relief and healthcare for the Myanmar citizens who fled the persecution on them back in their own country. The distribution of relief items among the Myanmar citizens in 12 temporary shelters in Ukhia and Teknaf upazila continued while the biometric registration of the Rohingyas is also going on for proper management.

According to the district relief office sources, there are 932 tonnes of rice, 83 tonnes of pulses, 99,029 litres of oil, 67 tonnes of salt, 88 tonnes of sugar, 9,448 kg of flour, 81,870 kg of powdered milk and 14,489 bundles of blankets are in stocks.

Apart from the government, many local and international agencies are also providing many services to the Rohingyas in an organised way.

So far, 366,334 Rohingya people have been provided with healthcare services at 36 medical camps under the supervision of Cox’s Bazar civil surgeon.

Some 137,100 Myanmar citizens have been vaccinated for rubella while 75,440 for OPV and 700,487 for cholera. Besides, vitamin A capsules have been provided to 73,320 Myanmar nationals.

Meanwhile, some 30,000 pregnant women have been provided with ANC services while another 30,000 females got the maternity services till now.

Alongside, the Department of Social Services has detected 21,055 orphan children and the database of these children is being made.

Efforts are on to set up a temporary fire service camp in Ukhia’s rubber garden area and another in Teknaf’s Unchiprang area to have the fire extinguishing facilities within the reach of hands. Police check-posts have been set up in 11 places in Ukhia, Teknaf and Ramu to control the movement of the Rohingyas while 37,300 people have been rescued from Cox’s Bazar and other districts and sent back to camps in the last two months.

A total of 186 people of Myanmar nationals died in accidents, including boat crash and boat capsize.

according to local administration.

Out of the 17,000 Myanmar people who took shelter in Bandarban, 7,000 were shifted to Ukhia while the shifting of the remaining 10,000 is in process.

Work to construct connecting roads leading to the newly constructed camps and electrification process are underway, the authorities informed UNB.

Rohingya people are being registered biometrically with the help of the Department of Immigration and Passports. Meanwhile, a total of 279,967 people have come under the biometric system so far.

According to the report of the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Commission of Cox’s Bazar, some 602,000 Myanmar citizens were listed as of October 24 and the influx of the Myanmar nationals into Bangladesh from Rakhine State continues.