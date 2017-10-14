Rohingya Crisis : Pledging conf in Geneva Oct 23

DHAKA : A ministerial-level pledging conference on Rohingya crisis will be held in Geneva on October 23, reports UNB.

It will be co-hosted by the European Union (EU) and the government of Kuwait, and co-organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and OCHA.

It aims to raise the necessary resources to enable the humanitarian community to meet the most urgent needs of Rohingyas who sought shelter and safety in Bangladesh.

The humanitarian crisis caused by escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is causing suffering on a catastrophic scale, said a press release.

As of October 13, some 536,000 Rohingyas had fled across the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 25.

Thousands more reportedly remain stranded and in peril in Myanmar without the means to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Rohingyas arriving in Bangladesh – mostly women and children – are traumatised, and some have arrived with injuries caused by gunshots, shrapnel, fire and landmines.

Humanitarian partners continue to scale up operations, but additional resources are urgently needed, added the release.