Rohingya crisis: B Chy wants PM to talk to India, China Russia

DHAKA : President of Bikalpa Dhara (BDB) AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury on Sunday urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to phone the heads of government of China, India and Russian to persuade them to resolve the Rohingya crisis, reports UNB.

“China, India and Russian are the major arms suppliers to Myanmar…resolving the Rohingya problem is not possible if we fail to convince the three countries,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BDB chief further said, “I call upon the Prime Minister to phone the Presidents of Russia and China to convince them. We have also good ties with India, especially with you. So, contact Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Go to him, if necessary.”

B Chowdhury, also a former President, came up with the call while speaking at a roundtable discussion on Rohingya crisis arranged by International Dialogue Aid Foundation at the Jatiya Press Club. He said Bangladesh’s foreign policy has turned ineffective in facing the Rohingya problem.

The veteran politician, however, appreciated the government for not responding to Myanmar’s provocation to involve in any war with it. “Sending Rohingyas back to their own country and resolving the crisis by implementing Kofi Annan’s recommendations should be our main target. That’s why we need to go to Myanmar’s three bosses (China, Russian and India).”

He said forging a national unity is now crucial to face the Rohingya issue. “I think the Prime Minister should take the step for forming the national unity.”

B Chowdhury also suggested the government to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Myanmar to have a permanent solution to the crisis.

Speaking at the programme, BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said the government has failed to tackle the Rohingya crisis due to its loose diplomatic efforts.

He said Bangladesh has become an orphan in the international arena due to the government’s wrong foreign policy. “We knew that India, China and Russia were our close friends. But these friendly countries are not now with Bangladesh over the Rohingya Issue.”

The BNP leader also said Indian and China are apparently mocking Bangladesh by sending relief for Rohingyas while they are supporting Myanmar in eliminating the minority group.