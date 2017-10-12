‘Robber’ killed in Habiganj gunfight

Habiganj – A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight between his cohorts and police at Daragaon Tea Estate in Bahubal upazila early Thursday, reports AP/UNB.

The deceased was identified as Madan Mia alias Mozammel, 40, son of Abdur Rahman of Shahpur in the upazila.

Biswajit Deb, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Police Station, said police arrested Mozammel on Wednesday night.

Later, a team of police along with Mozammel conducted a drive at the No 2 gate of the Daragaon Tea Estate to arrest his associates and recovered valuables looted by him around 3:30 am.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the associates of Mozammel opened fire to police, prompting them to retaliate, triggering a gunfight.

At one stage, Mozammel caught in the line of fire and received bullet injury.

He was later taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

However, police could not arrest anyone.