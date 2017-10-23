Road link of Rangamati, Khagrachhari with Ctg halted

CHITTAGONG : Road communications of Rangamati and Khagrachhari with Chittagong have been snapped since Sunday morning due to road blockade enforced by agitating transport workers protesting arrest of a top leader of district road transport owners’ association, reports UNB.

Kotwali Police Station OC Jasim Uddin said Manjurul Alam Manju, secretary general of district road transport owners association and Jaynal Abedin, a leader of Juba League, locked into a brawl when they both went out of officers club, near to MA Aziz Stadium in the port city.

At one stage, Manju, also a leader of Awami League, fired point blank shot to the leg of Jaynul Abedin around 12:45 am, leaving him injured.

Hearing gunshot, police rushed in and detained Manju for firing bullet to Jaynal Abedin.

Later, the injured was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where doctors underwent a surgery on his leg and removed the bullet. His condition is now out of danger, hospital sources said.

Protesting the arrest of Manju, transport workers started demonstration putting road block in different places in the districts from 11:00 am, halting road communications of Rangamati and Khagrachhari with Chittagong.