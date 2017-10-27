RMCH launches laparoscopic operation theater in Gynecology

RAJSHAHI: A Laparoscopic operation theater was launched in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital formally yesterday for the welfare of the patients concerned, reports BSS.

From now on, various types of surgical and diagnostic operations like the removal of women infertility and tumor could be done there.

Complex operations of the department will also be done through the newly launched theater instead of the general operation theater. Poor and distressed women will get the privileges of free of cost operation there.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, Gynecology and Obstetrics Professor Shahela Jeshmin and Associate Professor Rokeya Khatun, Anesthesia Department Head Prof Sheikh Abu Taher and Surgery Department Associate Professor Mohibul Hassan were present at the launching ceremony.