Retention of human resources

Like a parrot every government in Bangladesh has harped on the theme of developing human resources for economic growth and development. But nothing is said about the other side of the issue : the crucial ‘retention’ of the made human resources for the country’s own use. But the failings of successive governments have been great in terms of regulations and preparing a conducive environment to retain the human resources.

As it is, Bangladesh today is probably the worst case of the flight of human resources. Bangladeshis have nobody to blame but themselves for their obsession to leave the country. In some countries which have been declared already as failed states like Somali and Sudan with a hopeless future and where even the basics of survival are found to be in very short supply for well educated or trained persons, the migration of educated and professionally qualified persons from them in search of a better life and opportunities may be justified.

But for well educated professionals in Bangladesh, this country is not such a wasteland. It offers them– at least in startup cases like junior doctors and engineers– not so much perks and privileges but gradually these professionals can expect better income and higher living standards. Certainly, many of them can point to less job satisfaction or working conditions and less stimulations at their places of employment. But all of these things are not very great hurdles to absolutely demotivate them about Bangladesh and create in their minds the longings and a sense of desperation to seek employment abroad.

While comparatively less income, non recognition of merit and insufficient opportunities for research and other things, are usually cited as the propellers that drive out well educated Bangladeshis and professionals with the expectation of higher income abroad, the real reason is transparent greed and self-seeking and the utter lack of any decent values. We may live in a world where exhortations such as ‘ ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country’, such words uttered by one of America’s most remembered President, John F Kennedy, may no more inspire, but surely patriotism continues to be a factor behind national strength and a sought after quality even in this age of globalisation. For no community can acquire strength and flourish if the most educated and qualified in it are so self centred as to understand nothing like animals other than their own short term self gratification.

Educated Bangladeshis get government subsidized education in many cases to acquire technical or professional qualifications but instead of repaying what the get at the taxpayers’ expense, they most heartlessly and insensitively decide to stab their country in the back by settling abroad and serving foreign masters. The state and the people make great sacrifices for their education and upkeep but get nothing in return.

Many of them jeer at their countrymen from their overseas homes as slobs without a future. But their consciences which they do not possess in the first place, are never pricked by a thought of their criminality in cheating and betraying the cause of their motherland. Indeed, very few people on earth can be found who are so depraved like these so called educated Bangladeshis in turning their backs on their points of origin from which they got a great deal of supports to progress a long way in life.

But look at the sharp contrast between these so called educated and talented Bangladeshis and the great number of Bangladeshis of uneducated, little educated or humble rural origin who are going abroad in large number to do menial jobs in most cases. They are a helpful lot who go abroad with the sole purpose of aiding their families. The monies they unfailingly send home cushion the country’s foreign exchange reserve, help in the consumption needs of the families they leave behind or in the education and upbringing of dependents, get invested in small enterprises and businesses and in the buying of real properties. Besides, these humble people return home at the end of their employment with their accumulated earnings.

Thus, the lifestyle and activities of these relatively non affluent , uneducated or little educated people, are very approvable because they help out with employment, bring resources into the country and aid in the alleviation of poverty at the individual and family levels. The resources they acquire are generally invested in the country and stays in it. Nothing can be more useful or patriotic for the country than such behaviour.

What behaviour do we see from the well educated professionals or students from the middle and upper classes who go abroad ? In most cases of immigration, they sever all ties with the country. As the family members leave in most cases with immigration, there is no need to send money back to Bangladesh. Nor is there any intention to do so. On the plea of the uncertain investment climate in Bangladesh, most of them also do not attempt any investment of their resources here.

The students who go abroad on completing their education behave the same like the immigrants. They take up jobs in the foreign countries and at a later stage are seen bringing their parents and other dependents into those countries and doing everything to end their relationship conclusively with Bangladesh. Finally even family homes in Dhaka and at other places are sold and the money obtained, thus, are transferred overseas through the illegitimate hundi system from which the country gains nothing.

So, the moot question is whether such behaviourshould continue to be overlooked or casually responded ? If not, then what should be done about it . According to a recent report in a national daily, the flight of human resources from Bangladesh has acquired alarming proportions. Every year about 4 thousand information technologists, doctors, engineers, teachers, researchers, accountants, etc., are leaving Bangladesh as immigrants. The state and the taxpayers had done much for their education and career but they would be lost forever by the country. Bangladesh would get ultimately no services or resources from them and increasing hazards will be faced to fill up their empty ranks here and countrymen will suffer from yet further reduced services delivery to them from the thinning number of the professionals to discharge these services.

If the consciences of these people will not be twinged, then the state has every right to enforce hard regulations to compel them to behave in a moralistic way. To that end, time is more than ripe to make a list of the professionals in the country and regulate their foreign employment and settlement. At least, every professional on passing out from a government subsidized study centre, should be required to sign a bond that he or she would stay and work in the country for a minimum of 10-15 years.

Hard attempts must be made to bring back teachers and others who left their publicly run institutions with scholarships to foreign organizations but are overstaying. They should be made to suffer appropriate penalties for dereliction of their duties.

Countrymen who take time out to think, would be all one in urging the government to give attention to this very important national problem of the brain drain.