Repair vulnerable 126 WDB points: JS body

Dhaka – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources Ministry on Thursday recommended that the Water Development Board (WDB) repair 126 places that were damaged by recent flood before the next rainy season, reports UNB.

It also suggested dredging the Surma and Kushiara rivers for protecting crops and reducing loss in flood in the haor areas, including of Sunamganj, Sylhet, Habiganj and Kishoreganj districts, said a PID handout.

The parliamentary watchdog came up with the recommendations at its 31st meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its Chairman Ramesh Chandra Sen in the chair.

It asked for implementing the need-based setup of the Directorate of Mechanical Equipment bringing it under the organisational structure of WDB to make it dynamic.

Besides, it recommended increasing the budget of the Water Development Board and the ministry.

Committee members State Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Nazrul Islam, AKM Fazlul Haque, M Faridul Haque Khan, Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury and Selina Jahan Lita attended the meeting.