Reception creates tailback in city

DHAKA : Traffic tailbacks were seen in many areas in the capital as Awami League leaders and supporters accorded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a warm reception standing on the streets on her return from abroad, reports UNB.

Thousands of leaders and supporters stood in a human chain, wielding banners, festoons and placards, from airport to Ganabhaban, to greet the Prime Minister on the way from 8:00 am.

Massive traffic jam was also seen in many areas of the capital from the morning.

The Bijoy Sarani-Mirpur, Mirpur-Mohakhali, Airport-Khilkhet, Banani-Kakoli and Kuril Bishwa roads also saw traffic clogging that caused inconvenience to commuters.

The gathering of a massive number of Awami League supporters at Banani, Khilkhet, and the Airport Circle caused jam that extended up to Tongi, slowing down Dhaka-bound vehicles.

Masudur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that they needed to impose diversion in several roads of the city which created traffic jams in the capital for some times.