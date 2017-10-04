RCCI to provide assistance to Rohingya people

RANGPUR: Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) leaders have decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people who fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to Bangladesh, reports BSS.

“We have decided to hand over 20-tonnes of food items and other necessary materials within next ten days to Cox’s Bazar district administration in first phase for distribution those among the Rohingyas,” RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu told BSS yesterday.

“The assistance will include rice, salt, potato, sugar, mosquito nets, clothes and other life-saving materials,” he said adding that the RCCI authority would also provide around 200 tube wells and other goods subsequently in second phase.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Rangpur business community leaders and common businesspersons held at RCCI auditorium on Tuesday afternoon with its President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu in the chair, a RCCI press release said.

Former RCCI President Abul Kashem, its Senior Vice-president Mostoba Hossain Ripan, Senior Vice-president of Rangpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahnaz Pervin, leaders of other business organisations, among others, addressed.

The business community leaders and common traders highly appreciated the initiative of RCCI authority for organising the meeting to stand by the distressed Rohingya people who have fled to Bangladesh to save their lives.

RCCI president thanked businesspersons for their spontaneous commitment and donations to assist the Rohingyas on humanitarian ground.

He highly appreciated the Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina and the present government led by her for giving shelter to the Rohingya people and raising international response to repatriate them to their motherland in future.