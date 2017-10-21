Rain likely to decrease from tomorrow

TBT NEWS:

Rainfall activity may decrease from tomorrow as land depression is expected to weaken gradually, an official of Met Office told BSS today.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the country till tonight… But we are forecasting that rainfall will start to decrease from tomorrow morning,” Md Rashiduzzaman, a meteorologist of

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said. Since 6 am to 12 noon today, the Met Office recorded 63 mm rain in Dhaka city, 78 mm at Tangail, 97mm at Comilla, 99 at Maijdee court, 133mm at Feni, 59mm at Ishawardi and 62 at Bogra.

Under the influence of land depression over West Bengal – western part of Bangladesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions during next 24 hrs commencing 11am today, a Met Office weather bulletin said today.

Monsoon rain submerged different areas of the city causing sufferings to the people.

City’s most areas, including Kazipara, Shewrapara, Senpara Parbata, Merul Badda, Bijoy Sarani, Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Arambagh, Karwan Bazar, Dhanmobdi and Green Road were inundated due to the downpour.

Low-income people, especially day labourers, suffered much as rains disrupted their normal pace of life. Rickshaw pullers and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers were charging excessive fare taking the advantage of the inclement weather.

In Narail, torrential rain paralyzed the normal life as well as hampering business activities of the residents of the district.

Most of the low-lying areas of the district have been submerged.

The town roads at Government Victoria College area, City College para, Barashula, Vatia, Mohiskhula, Aladatpur, Durgapur, Bahirdanga, Bhowakhali, Bhadulidanga, Kurigram, Masumdia, Uzirpur and Bijoypur areas remained under water for the last 24 hours, locals said.

The land depression over Gangetic west Bengal and adjoining Odisha and southwestern part of Bangladesh moved north-northeastwards and was centered at 9 am today over west Bengal-Western part of Bangladesh , said a BMD weather bulletin this morning.

It is likely to move in a north or northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually, the bulletin said, adding that under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists and deep convection is continuing over North Bay.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three.

Under the influence of the land depression, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Bhola, Barisal, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge of 1-2 feet height above normal astronomical tide, the bulletin said.