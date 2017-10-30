Quamrul urges Khaleda not to use relief distribution for politics

GOPALGANJ – Food Minister Advocate Quamrul Islam today urged BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia not to use relief distribution among Rohingyas for politics, reports BSS.

“Begum Zia is using the relief distribution in Cox’s Bazar for political purpose . . . She (Khaleda) went there to stage a drama in the name of aiding Rohingyas,” he said while inaugurating a workshop on awareness for implementing the Bangladesh Food Law, 2013, here.

Referring to food security, the minister said the present government is working relentlessly to ensure the rights of food for the citizens.

“We want to ensure food security from production to dining table,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Awami League Presidium Member Faruk Khan said BNP-Jamaat is trying to create obstacles in many ways to take the country backward.

Khan, also the former civil aviation and tourism minister, bitterly criticized the “Road-Show” what BNP chairperson showed in the name of relief distribution in Cox’s Bazar resulting in severe traffic tailback in Dhaka- Chittagong highway.

“But I would like to thank Begum Zia as she woke up from the sleep two and a half months later . . . Being a political leader, she should have taken such initiative for the displaced Rohingyas,” the AL leader added.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman presided over the programme.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Mohammad Mahfuzul Hauqe and country representative of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations AKM Nurul Afsar, Gopalganj Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL president Emdadul Haque Cowdhury, police super Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, District AL general secretray Mahbub Ali Khan and Prof Dr M Iqbal Rauf Mamun, among others, were also present there.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town on the occasion.