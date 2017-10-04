Public hearing on bulk power tariff reduction today

DHAKA : Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold a public hearing on Thursday on a proposal placed by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) to reduce the bulk power tariff.

This is for the fist time that the energy watchdog is entertaining such a proposal from the consumer rights group for public hearing, reports UNB.

CAB has proposed reducing the bulk tariff price by Tk 1.32 per unit taking different measures and implementing the previous Berc order to ensure the purchase of least cost electricity by Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

Earlier, the Berc started public hearings on September 25 by entertaining a proposal of state-owned PDB to raise the power tariff by 22.24 percent or Tk 1.09 per unit at the bulk level.

Currently, the bulk tariff of per unit electricity is Tk 4.90. The PDB wants it to be refixed at Tk 5.99.

A technical evaluation committee of the regulator, which thoroughly examined the PDB proposal, found gross inconsistency in the PDB’s accounting statements and recommended a rise by only 11.78 percent to Tk 5.41 per unit.