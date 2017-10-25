Prosecution continues arguments in Aug 21 grenade attack case

DHAKA – The prosecution at the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 today continued their arguments for the third consecutive day in the August 21, 2004, grenade attack case, reports BSS.

Prosecutor advocate Mosharraf Hossain Kazal said today they placed arguments on different charges and evidences against the accused in the case.

Earlier the prosecution in their arguments has said the killings on Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004, and the killings of August 15, 1975 are tied to the same thread.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed on August 15, 1975, and the killings that took place on August 21, 2004, when 24 AL leaders and workers were killed, are tied to the same thread. On both occasions, monstrous crimes were committed to make Bangladesh Awami League and the nation leaderless,” Syed Rezaur Rahman, chief prosecutor in the case told on October 23.

A total of 225 prosecution witnesses testified in the case, while 20 witnesses were produced by the defence.

The attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League, aimed at killing the front ranking leaders including its President Sheikh Hasina to eliminate the party leaderships.

A total of 24 AL leaders and workers including the then Mohila Awami League President and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, Ivy Rahman, were killed and 500 others were injured. Sheikh Hasina and the front ranking leaders escaped the carnage narrowly.