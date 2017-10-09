Presumed woman militant surrenders amid security raid in Jessore

TBT NEWS:

A presumed woman militant and also sister of a slain kingpin of outlawed JMB today gave up this afternoon with her three minor children, hours after police laid a siege to a den on the outskirts of the district town.

“Khadiza surrendered at 3:15 pm along with her three children,” Jessore’s Police Superintendent Anisur Rahman told newsmen at the scene adding none else were inside the den.

But he said the woman, sister of slain JMB leader Marzan, agreed to give up only after her parents were brought the scene to convince her to surrender while she previously tended to ignore a police call with megaphones.

The development came hours after police’s Counter Terrorism Unit along with a squad of its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and bomb disposal unit from Dhaka reached the spot and enforced the siege at the den located in Ghop Central Road area acting on an intelligence tip off.

During the siege police debarred people’s movement in the neighbourhood evacuating residents in adjacent houses as part of security precautions.

Police said one Moshiur Rahman Sagor earlier rented a flat of the three- storey building to live with his wife and children, but none else other than Khadiza and her children were found as the raid was carried out.