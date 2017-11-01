President seeks UN support to end Rohingya crisis

DHAKA – President M Abdul Hamid today urged the United Nations (UN) and other international agencies to continue mounting pressure on the Myanmar government to take back its forcefully displaced people (Rohingyas) from Bangladesh, reports BSS.

“The Rohingya issue is a big problem for Bangladesh as it is one of the most densely populated countries in the world,” President’s press secretary quoted the President as telling outgoing UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative to Bangladesh Robert D. Watkins who called on him at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

Noting that over one million forcefully displaced Rohingyas of Myanmar have taken shelter in Bangladesh being the worst victims of atrocities in their Rakhine state homeland, President Hamid praised the role of international community, including the UN, for raising strong voice on Rohingya issue in different times.

He sought continuous support from the UN and other international agencies to ensure the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas with honour and dignity.

Abdul Hamid thanked the UN to help Bangladesh achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and hoped that it would continue its support to Bangladesh to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The envoy thanked the President for providing all-out support during his assignment in Bangladesh.

Watkins said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will continue its support to Bangladesh in days ahead.

He lauded the role and humanitarian acts of Bangladesh on the displaced Rohingyas issue.

The UN envoy said the UNDP will provide all-out supports, including technical assistance, to the Election Commission of Bangladesh to strengthen its capacity.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present.