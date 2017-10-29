President returns home tomorrow

DHAKA – President M Abdul Hamid will return home tomorrow after a medical checkup in the United Kingdom, reports BSS.

“A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 9.30 am tomorrow,” President’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS today.

President Hamid will leave London tonight for Dhaka ending his eight-day visit there for health checkup and treatment of eyes, he said.

The President left Dhaka for London on October 21 for eye treatment at Moorfields Eye Hospital and health checkup at Bupa Cromwell Hospital.