President returns home after health checkup

DHAKA – President M Abdul Hamid returned home this morning after a medical checkup in the United Kingdom (UK), reports BSS.

“A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 8:45am,” President’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nazmul Quaunine saw him off at Heathrow International Airport in London last night.

On his arrival, the President was received by Finance Minister AMA Muhith, Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Vatican to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, British High Commissioner in Dhaka Alison Blake, Cabinet Secretary M Shafiul Alam, Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police (IGP) and high civil and military officials at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.

President Hamid went to London on October 21 on an eight-day visit where he had health checkup at Bupa Cromwell Hospital and treatment of eyes at Moorfields Eye Hospital.