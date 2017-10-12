President, PM urge all to ensure safety, rights of girl children

DHAKA – President M. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all to come forward to guarantee the security of girl children and ensure their equal rights and dignity, reports BSS.

They made the call in separate messages on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day-2017.

They appreciated the theme of this year’s National Girl Child Day – Empowerment of girl child, make the country prosperous”

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the girl children of today are women and mothers of future.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility to establish their rights and ensure security for full flourishing of every child,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said the present government is very sincere about empowerment of women.

The government has taken various steps for the education, health and nutrition of girl children, he added.

The role of an educated mother is important for the development of a nation, he said, adding that all would have to be aware so that every girl child can grow in care and become educated.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said she is delighted to know that the Girl Child Day is being celebrated across the country.

She greeted all girl children in Bangladesh and across the world on this occasion.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to ensure empowerment of women and girl children as well as stop all sorts of discriminations against them.

She said the present government has implemented various programmes for the welfare of gild children, including free education, stipend, free textbooks, increasing number of female teachers and raising maternity allowance.

Enrolment of girls in schools increased remarkably and gender equality has been attained in primary and secondary levels, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that job opportunities for female graduates have been increased too.

The Prime Minister hoped that people of all walks of life would come forward alongside the government to ensure security of girl children and protect their rights.

She wished all success of the National Girl Child Day 2017.