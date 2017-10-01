President, PM greet children on World Children’s Day

TBT NEWS:

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all children at home and abroad on the occasion of World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week 2017.

In separate messages on the eve of the day, they called upon all concerned to come forward to help the children groom as worthy citizens.

In his message, the President said that the children are the future architect of the country.

They will lead the world in future and civilization and culture forward, he said and stressed the need for grooming them as worthy citizens.

The President said Bangladesh is one of the signatories to the UN Charter on Child Rights and the government is implementing various programme to protect child rights as per the UN convention.

He appreciated the government for formulating National Children Policy-2011 and other laws to eliminate child labour.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said that much before announcing the Charter on Child Rights in 1989, Father of the Nation Banganandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the Children Act in 1974.

The Prime Minister said the present government has implemented extensive programmes to ensure health, education, recreation and welfare of children. “We have made National Children Policy,” she added.

The roles of parents, families and all societies are important for implementation of child rights, she said and urged the non-government organizations to come forward in this regard along with government initiatives.