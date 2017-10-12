President, PM for creating awareness to reduce disaster risks

DHAKA – President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed on creating awareness and ensuring active participation of people of all strata alongside the government and non-government organizations in all programmes to reduce disaster risks, reports BSS.

In separate messages on the eve of the International Day for Disaster Reduction- 2017, they urged all to be alert to tackle disasters like lightning and earthquake.

The President and the Prime Minister wished all the programmes of the day a success.

In his message, the President said Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries, especially in tremor risk.

“We are not free from tremor risks. It destroys life as well as houses and infrastructures…I think the electronic and print media can play a vital role in creating awareness among the people by publishing and broadcasting information about tremors,” he said.

The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Reduction – ‘Home Safe Home’ – is very significant, he said, adding Bangladesh is now a role model in combating natural disasters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was awarded as ‘Champions of the Earth’ for combating disaster, which is a matter of pride for the country, Abdul Hamid said.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government is implementing a number of effective measures to reduce different natural calamities.

The Premier said, “I am happy to learn that the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction will be observed tomorrow in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world.”

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the pioneer of implementing disaster risk reduction programmes in the country. He took steps to make Mujib Killa for saving lives from cyclones. He also established Cyclone Preparedness Programmes (CPP) in 1973 for the coastal people of the country,” she added.

The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is time-befitting, she said and added that it is possible to make the disaster management more dynamic by integrating modern technology and indigenous knowledge.

She urged the people to be more aware to reduce the loss of life and property caused by earthquake and lightning and to follow the building code while making buildings.

The government has taken initiatives to prepare an adequate number of volunteers in every district for post-disaster period, she said.

“We made Disaster Management Act-2012 and National Disaster Policy-2015,” the Premier said, adding the government bought rescue instruments worth Taka 169 crore for combating earthquake.