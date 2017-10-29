Pregnant Rohingya women in high risk of hepatitis C

DHAKA – Pregnant Rohingya women are in high risk of hepatitis C as eight percent women are infected with the hepatitis C virus, Prof. Mohammad Ali, Secretary General National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, told BSS yesterday.

“National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh conducted free hepatitis B and C screening of Rohingya pregnant women at Balukhali Union Health Centre, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on October 21,” he added.

This programme is the part of the ongoing NOhep viral hepatitis campaign of the Liver Foundation in Bangladesh, according to a press release of the liver foundation.

Three hundred pregnant women were screened for hepatitis B and C, it said, adding hepatitis B was found in 9 (3%), hepatitis C in 24(8%) and both hepatitis B and C (co- infection) among 3(1%). All these screening tests were subsequently confirmed by confirmatory test. National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh has planned to offer free hepatitis B vaccine and Immunoglobulin to new born of hepatitis B infected mothers to prevent transmission of the virus from her to new born.

Those affected by hepatitis C is advised to have personal protection and preventive measures of transmission. All other family members advised for screening of hepatitis B and C.

Hepatitis B among pregnant women of Bangladesh is about 3.5% and hepatitis C among general population of is about 1%.

No data is available about the prevalence of hepatitis C among pregnant women in Bangladesh. Rohingya pregnant women have high prevalence hepatitis C (9%).

This report needs study with large number of pregnant Rohingya for authentication of the result. It may be mentioned that, at present about thirty thousand pregnant Rohingya in Bangladesh.

It is essential that all pregnant Rohingya refugees should be screened for Hepatitis B and C.

Those are positive must have delivery in Hospital facilities. New born of Hepatitis B mothers should get Hepatitis B vaccine and immunoglobulin within 24 hours of birth.

Massive viral hepatitis awareness campaign must be carried out among all Rohingya refugees to combat the spread of this silent killers among them.