Poverty alleviation by 2024: Muhith

Dhaka – Finance Minister AMA Muhith has said Bangladesh will achieve success in alleviating poverty by 2024, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the assertion while addressing at an international seminar titled ‘Towards Sustainable Development: Lessons from MDGs and Pathway for SDGs’ as the chief guest at a hotel in New York of the USA on Tuesday, said a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN).

“We have achieved most of the goals of Millennium Development Goal (MDG) due to our strong willpower,” he said.

Muhith also said Bangladesh has been working to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) using the experience gathered from the implementation of MDG.

Assistant administrator and director of Bureau of Policy and Programme Support of UNDP Magdy Martinez Soliman, also the under secretary general of the UN, gave a speech in the inaugural session.

Masud Bin Momen, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to El Salvador, among other Bangladeshi delegation, was present.