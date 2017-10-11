Political stability a must for country’s dev: Nasim

DHAKA – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government for maintaining peace and prosperity of the country, reports BSS.

He urged the people of the country to stand beside the Prime Minister for the next 10 years for building a successful country saying, “None, but Awami League government can make overall development and maintain peace across the country.”

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of ‘Family Planning e-Management Information System’ at a city hotel.

Nasim, also the Presidium Member of Awami League, said, “The country is politically stable now … For this steadiness we can make exemplary success of digitalization at every sector, including health.”

“The government is working to set up a ‘digital healthcare’ system with the latest information and communication technology through ensuring transparency and accountability,” the health minister said.

“Digital Bangladesh is not only a slogan now, telemedicine is one of the grand successes of the government by which people of rural areas are getting health experts’ opinion in a short period of time with minimum cost,” he added.

About Rohingya crisis Nasim said, “World leaders are praising our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelters to Rohingyas with her motherly affection on humanitarian ground…But they (BNP) are not able to understand the issue as they are malnourished.” “We are proud that we have a courageous Prime Minister like Sheikh Hasina, who is a ‘Mother of Humanity’ giving Rohingyas shelter with basic facilities,” he added.

Director General of Family Planning Dr Kazi Mustafa Sarwar presided over the function while Secretary (Education) of the ministry M Sirajul Islam was present.