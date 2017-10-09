Police cordon off ‘militant den’ in Jessore

Jessore – Police cordoned off a house in Ghop Central Road area of the district town on early Monday suspecting it a militant hideout, reports UNB.

ATM Ajmal Huda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said tipped off that the militants are staying in the house, a team of police cordoned off a house in the area around 2:00 am.

Once the team of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reached the spot from Dhaka, the anti-terrorism operation will begin, the OC added.

House owner Haider Ali, a teacher of Jessore Zila school, said Mashiur Rahman, hailing from Kushtia, also an employee of an herbal company, rented his house.

Jessore additional superintendent of police Naimur Rahman told reporters that as per information received from SWAT, the house has been cordoned off.

They (SWAT) suspected that the militants are staying in the house and police are barring people, including journalists, from entering to the area, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of seven more flats, located inside the boundary of the cordoned house, have been evacuated safely, said the OC, adding that only the family of Khadiza, sister of neo-JMB leader Marjan, remained besieged in the house.