Police arrest 23 in Habiganj

HABIGANJ: Police, in separate drives from Friday night to this morning, arrested 23 persons including 12 activists of BNP’s student and youth wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Jubo Dal, from different areas of the district, reports BSS.

Of them, 12 activists of Chattra Dal and Jubo Dal were arrested from Habiganj Hawkers market area, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Yasinul Haque.

A team of police conducted a drive around 10 pm in the area responding to a secret tip-off about the presence of some JCD and Jubo Dal activists there and arrested them with locally made weapon, he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nazim Uddin said, 11 other persons were picked up from different areas of the district on various charges.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons.

The arrested were sent to jail.