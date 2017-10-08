PM’s leadership steers UN in Rohingya repatriation: Nasim

DHAKA : Central 14-party alliance spokesman and Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim yesterday said the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steered the United Nations to be vibrant in repatriation of Rohingya people to Myanmar with dignity, reports BSS.

“Prime minister has attained admirations by giving shelter, food and healthcare to the persecuted Rohingya people,” he told newsmen when he stood on road before Military Museum to join the mass reception accorded to Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders of 14-party and Bangladesh Medical Association were present on the occasion.

Nasim, also minister for health and family welfare, said the international community has come forward to resolve the Rohingya crisis as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed five-point proposal at the UNGA.

The Awami League presidium member urged the people to cast their votes in favour of Awami League again in the next general election.