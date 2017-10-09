PM Sheikh Hasina does what she says: Nuruzzaman

RANGPUR – Prime Minsiter (PM) Sheikh Hasina always does what she says and she has dedicated herself for welfare and development of the poor and working people of this land, reports BSS.

“Sheikh Hasina believes in works, but not in words,” said State

Minister for Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP, in a function held at Gangachara upazila town here on Sunday afternoon as the chief guest.

The upazila administration and Upazila Department of Social Services (DSS) jointly organised the function for distribution of Taka 5,000 among each of the 457 river-eroded homeless families and Taka 93,000 among six charitable organisations of the upazila.

The State Minister said Gangachara was a ‘monga’-stricken area where the poor suffered a lot due to abject poverty for lack of jobs and

livelihoods during the lean period of ‘Aswin’ and Kartik’ months every year in the pasts.

“But, the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has successfully turned Gangachara into a fast-developing area through conducting massive uplift activities,” he said.

He said the government is providing houses to homeless citizens along with necessary training and assistance to make them self-reliant for building a developed Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Nuruzzaman called upon the people to vote for the symbol ‘Boat’ in next general elections to bring Awami League to power again for continuation of the massive development activities.

With Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Aminul Islam in the chair, Upazila Chairman Asaduzzaman Bablu, Convener of upazila Awami League Ruhul Amin, Deputy Director of the DSS Abdur Razzaque, Upazila Social Service Officer Mosaddekur Rahman, among others, addressed the occasion.